ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg residents made their voices heard Wednesday night at a community benefits information session at The Coliseum.

The question on the able: what to do with the $50 million the Rays and their developer, Hines, are proposing to spend on equity.

“I’m looking to see what the Historic Gas Plant is going to provide for seniors,” Kerfoot Lewis said. “Also, affordable housing.”

This comes after the city said businesses and residents were pushed out of the Historic Gas Plant District to build Tropicana Field decades ago. Plans for the new stadium from Hines includes acres of land that are up for redevelopment.

“I’d like to see what we’re doing for small businesses,” Lewis said. “The mom and pop shop that cannot afford brick and mortar.”

Residents at the meeting said they wanted the city and the baseball team to work with them on affordability.

“Affordable for whom?” Frances Cato said. “Because we’ve seen a lot of homes, places, apartments, townhomes, that have gone up that are not affordable.”

Others are hopeful, but wary, given the history.

“I think it would be good for the area,” Cato said. “As long as they do what they promise that they’re going to do.”

City officials said they understood what people wanted.

“I think we heard loud and clear from the community that affordable and workforce housing is very important,” St. Pete Director of Economic and Workforce Development Brian Caper said.

The final agreement on the proposed new stadium will go through the Community Benefits Advisory Council, St. Pete City Council and the Pinellas County Board of Commissioners before the plans move forward.