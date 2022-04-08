ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Rising gas prices are hitting drivers really hard in their wallets. Even local rapper Rod Wave is in disbelief at the cost of getting a full tank of gas, which has inspired him to give away free gas.

Wave plans to give away $25,000 worth of free gas to his hometown of St. Petersburg on Saturday.

In a video that he posted on his Instagram story last Monday, the rapper filmed himself being flabbergasted at the price of a full tank of gas he put in his Bentley which looked to be around $100 worth of gas.

The “Free Gas” event will be taking place at 5100 34th Street South near the Sunshine Skyway bridge exit in St. Petersburg at noon.

Large crowds are expected so pack your patience!