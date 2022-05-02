ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg rapper Rodarius “Rod Wave” Green was arrested late Sunday night on a domestic violence charge, as seen in Pinellas County Jail records.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said that St. Petersburg police took the 23-year-old rapper into custody on a warrant for domestic battery by strangulation that originated out of Osceola County.

Online jail records show he was arrested by St. Petersburg police just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. He was booked into jail just after midnight.

Little is known about the crime in question as of this report. 8 On Your Side has reached out to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office for more information on Green’s arrest.

Wave recently made local headlines after volunteering to pay $25,000 for St. Petersburg residents to get free gasoline.