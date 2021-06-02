St. Pete ranks No. 1 in Florida, No. 14 in U.S. for parks system

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of St. Petersburg and the St. Petersburg Parks and Recreation Department’s emphasis on preserving and enhancing parkland in addition to providing recreational opportunities for all who live, work and play in the area did not go unnoticed.

The Trust for Public Land, a national nonprofit with a mission to “create parks and protect land for people,” recently ranked St. Petersburg No. 1 in Florida and No. 14 nationally in this year’s ParkScore index.

The 2021 ParkScore index looked at 100 of the largest U.S. cities using mapping technology and demographic data to determine how well each city is meeting the needs for parks. Each city was scored in five categories: access, acreage, amenities, equity and investment.

The Trust for Public Land gave St. Pete a 78 out of 100 in investment and 78 out of 100 in equity. According to the ParkScore index, “75% of residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park” in St. Pete.

“Our parks and recreation teams work hard to provide a healthy, protected, sustainable and inclusive parks and recreation system for our community and visitors. From our amenities to the Healthy St. Pete fitness classes and community events and more, St. Pete’s parks offer something for everyone,” said Leisure Services Administrator Mike Jefferis.

For more on St. Pete’s ParkScore, visit The Trust for Public Land’s website.