St. Pete protests remain peaceful following night of remembrance for Breonna Taylor and George Floyd

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Another night of peaceful protest ended outside St. Pete City Hall after hours of marching through the streets.

“No one got hurt, no one went to jail,” organizer Terron Gland said before the crowd began to disperse. “The police left us a lone, they finally did their job. This is getting better, little by little.”

Day #2 of No arrests, No confrontations, No problems—-#stpetepd Thanks you for the peaceful demonstrations again today. As we head into the weekend , please use the sidewalks for your safety: — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) June 6, 2020

At every intersection where the protesters stopped and blocked traffic, they sang Happy Birthday for Breonna Taylor.

Whenever protesters stopped at an intersection Friday night in St. Pete, they sang Happy Birthday for #BreonnaTaylor on what would have been her 27th birthday. @WFLA https://t.co/RM786YkPOn pic.twitter.com/bVBTXXNrDq — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) June 6, 2020

The black woman shot dead by Louisville Police in March while serving a no-knock warrant would have turned 27-years-old on Friday.

8 On Your Side met Cranstan Cumberbatch when the protest stopped at an intersection on 18th Avenue South where St. Petersburg Police shot and killed 18-year-old Tyron Lewis during a traffic stop in October 1996.

“I remember seeing on the news people throwing rocks, just civil unrest in this city over what happened,” Cumberbatch recalled.

On this night, there were no riots but rather dozens of protesters making their voices heard throughout their march.

“Made a point to stop here tonight to show that this is a peaceful protest and that it is possible,” Cumberbatch said.

Cumberbatch told 8 On Your Side he is moved by this moment in history sparked by the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police.

“The world got to see it for themselves,” he said, “got to experience the pain and really embrace it to see what its like to be black in America.”

He said he’d like the momentum from this movement to end racism to continue at the ballot box.

“Now that we are aware,” Cumberbatch said, “now we use the powers that we have to vote.”