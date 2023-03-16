ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A protest of gun legislation moving through the Florida legislature is planned for Thursday afternoon outside St. Petersburg City Hall.

Members of Prevent Gun Violence Florida and the League of Women Voters of the St. Petersburg Area are hosting the rally against SB 150, HB 543, and HB 1543.

Reducing the required age to purchase or transfer guns is the goal of HB 1543. Proposed changes in HB 543 and SB 150 would do away with any license, background check or training in order to carry a concealed gun.

Republican leaders in Tallahassee are not in favor of allowing people to openly carry a weapon, putting them at odds with some gun rights activists. In a recent poll from the University of North Florida, about two-thirds of Florida voters surveyed oppose permitless carry.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has previously said the legislation would move Florida closer to other states that have similar laws in place.

The protest comes shortly after President Joe Biden signed an executive order aimed at curbing gun violence. It moves the country closer to universal background checks without legislation and pushes to hold the gun industry accountable, according to the White House.

“It does that by calling out for an independent government study that analyzes and exposes how gun manufacturers aggressively market firearms to civilians, especially to minors,” Biden said.

However, many members the GOP say this measure isn’t an effective solution.

Thursday’s protest in St.Petersburg is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.