St. Pete primary election results: Ken Welch, Robert Blackmon eye November mayoral race

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The race for St. Petersburg’s mayor was narrowed down to two candidates after voters cast their ballots in the primary election Tuesday.

Former Pinellas County Commissioner Ken Welch is headed for a November matchup with City Council member Robert Blackmon. Welch led the eight-candidate field with 39.41 percent of the votes with 100 percent precincts reporting, while Blackmon had 28.25 percent of votes, according to Vote Pinellas.

The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2. Five city council seats will also be on the ballot.

The deadline to register is Oct. 4. Residents have until Oct. 23 to request a mail-in ballot.