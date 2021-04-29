St Pete pride tickets to go on sale this weekend, new COVID-19 protocols in place

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JUNE 09: The Gay Pride Game flag is seen on the 50m arcs during the round 12 AFL match between the St Kilda Saints and the Sydney Swans at Etihad Stadium on June 9, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – If you want to go to this year’s St Pete pride you’ll need a ticket and because of the pandemic, it will look a bit different.

Each Saturday in June, St Pete Pride will host a signature, themed outdoor event, across multiple St. Petersburg locations, that will feature live music, entertainment, vendors and food trucks.

A limited number of people will be allowed at each event with tickets at $5 each with numbers limited to adhere to COVID safety protocols.

The community is invited to visit www.stpetepride.org to view the complete list of events and purchase tickets.

Tickets go on sale Saturday at noon.