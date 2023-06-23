ST. PETERSBURG Fla. (WFLA) — All eyes are on St. Pete as the city kicks off one of the biggest Pride events in the country, with 300,000 people expected to attend.

“We see the things done and getting setup, it’s like the night before Christmas,” said Dr. Byron Green-Calisch, Vice President of the Board of Directors for St. Pete Pride.

Dr. Calisch believes this year’s event is more important than ever, given a new state law that bans children from seeing live adult performances. On Friday, a federal judge in Orlando temporarily blocked the enforcement of SB-1438, which critics call the “anti-drag law.”

Pride organizers said it’s been a balancing act trying to celebrate the event and follow the legislation.

“It feels like you’re fighting constantly. It’s hard for me and it’s hard to maintain when your battery starts to deplete, right here is the opportunity to recharge,” said Dr. Calisch.

“I think there’s something about strength in numbers,” said Carolyn Fair, who traveled all the way from London to show support for her friend who helps run St. Pete Pride.

The decision didn’t come without some anxiety.

“We had some anxiety coming here. It’s no question. But Tiff has reassured us about how it’s, how people are looked after. But yeah you have to. You are a bit anxious when it’s such a public level of hatred, I think,” said Fair.

“We’ve been working really closely with police to make sure that that enforcement is not aggressive. We are looking to educate people and not fine or cite people,” said Dr. Calisch.

WFLA spoke with the organizers before the judge’s decision on Friday. They said it’s a balancing act, however they didn’t think major changes are needed to be in compliance with new state laws.

“We highly encourage people to express themselves in whatever way makes sense for them. We do have local ordinances here, because we are a beach town, that if you want to wear a bathing suit, wear a bathing suit. We do ask that people be properly covered,” said Dr. Calisch.