St. Pete Pride kicks off with 5K and Diva Dash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Hundreds of runners descended the streets of St. Petersburg Saturday morning to kick off the annual Pride festivities with the Pride Run St Pete: 5K and Diva Dash.

Six hundred people signed up for the run, which started and ended at Vinoy Park.

The run was part of the PrideFest 2021 Pride OUTside event.

Throughout the month of June, St. Pete Pride will host four themed weeks to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. Thousands of people are expected to attend. More than 100 local restaurants, retailers and cultural institutions are participating in the festivities. Some are offering discounts and specials.

“The city supports who you are, no matter who or what you are, the city supports that and that’s why I’m here,” said Lyn Worsham, who was celebrating Pride with her best friend, Florence Ferre.

There is no parade this year, and some events will require tickets to better manage capacity and curb the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Rick Kriseman said Pride is what the city is all about—getting people together.

“Saint Petersburg is a city that is diverse, welcoming, tolerant we love our LGBTQ community,” Kriseman said.