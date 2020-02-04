St. Pete preschool worker out on bond after allegedly recording coworkers in bathroom

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Julin Nichols was released from jail after bonding out after police arrested him for using his cell phone to record his co-workers as they used the staff bathroom at a Pinellas County preschool.

According to St. Petersburg Police, a worker was using the employee bathroom and noticed a phone was taped under the sink with the camera facing toward the toilets.

Investigators were able to determine the phone belonged to 30-year-old Julin Nichols, who had been employed at the Lew Williams Center for Early Learning run by R’Club for one month.

A man who identified himself as the center director told 8 On Your Side, Nichols is no longer an employee of the center. He also said they held a team meeting on Monday night to inform employees about the investigation and they are cooperating with police.

Police are unsure how many victims Nichols recorded.

Nichols was charged with one count of video voyeurism. His bond was set at $5,000.

An investigation is ongoing.