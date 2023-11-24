ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Small Business Saturday is a day to celebrate and support small businesses around the country.

Kelly Homman owns Pink Soleil, a resort boutique filled with brands that showcase Florida’s sunny and vibrant feel.

The clothes, shoes and atmosphere give customers a unique experience and they’re always greeted with a welcoming smile.

“I think they love coming in and feeling welcome,” Homman said. “We know them by name.”

“We offer them a really unique shopping experience,” she added.

Homman is gearing up for Small Business Saturday. The entire boutique will be 30% off for the day.

“When you’re small and every dollar counts, we cannot compete with a large corporation because they can discount much farther than we can,” she said. “But we want to offer much more than shopping it should be an experience.”

“It’s vital to any good community to have small businesses being supported, so I’d much rather come in here and shop on this nice stuff in here rather than online or in a big mall,” said Liz Sanders, a customer supporting St. Pete’s small businesses.

That’s the goal of this year’s Shopapalooza Festival, an event taking place at Vinoy Park this weekend.

“It’s huge,” said spokesperson Pat Largo. “It covers 11 and a half acres here at beautiful Vinoy Park, bringing 365 vendors and makers and food trucks, live entertainment all weekend long.”

The event will run Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It’s free to get in, but the money spent will trickle into our local economy right here in the Tampa Bay Area.

“You have to support your local businesses,” said Visit St. Pete/Clearwater Senior Brand Manager Brandee Bolden. “This is why we’re all here.”

“They put money back into the economy, put money back into your neighbors pockets,” she continued.

More details are available on the event’s website.