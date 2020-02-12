St. Pete police want to question man after hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police want to speak to a 38-year-old man after a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist in St. Petersburg on Saturday.
Investigators say they are looking for Keith White Jr. who may be a person of interest in the case.
According to police, the motorcyclist, Brendan Markeith Hawkins, 24, was traveling above the speed limit and crashed into a red vehicle on 5th Ave South near 37th Street South.
Police say Hawkins was wearing a helmet, but suffered serious injuries. He was taken to Bayfront Health, where he later died.
The vehicle, which is believed to be a 2005 Hyundai Accent, continued west on 5th Ave South.
Police believe it is missing a tail light and has damage to the rear bumper.
“Investigators would like to speak with White Jr., because they believe he may have information about the crash and/or be a person of interest in this case,” police said in a news release.
They’re asking anyone with information on the case to contact police at 727-893-7780 or by texting “SPPD” and your tip to TIP-411, which is anonymous.
