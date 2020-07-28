LIVE: St. Pete police provide update on missing mom, daughter

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department is expected to share its latest findings in the search for a missing mother and daughter Tuesday morning.

Angela and Alexis Jolley have not been seen since Wednesday night. Police have not said much about the women’s disappearance other than that it remains an active missing persons investigation.

St. Petersburg officers will address the latest findings in their search at 11 a.m.

