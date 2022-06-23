ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — June is LGBTQ Pride Month, and St. Petersburg is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its Pride festivities.

The city has been hosting events all month long, which will culminate with the return of the Pride Parade on Saturday and the “Pride In Grand Central” street carnival on Sunday.

More information about the events are available on stpetepride.org.

Event organizers say the celebrations are more important than ever in light of recent events, given the surge in right-wing backlash against LGBTQ people. Authorities in Idaho arrested 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near a Pride event. The men were found packed into the back of a U-Haul with riot gear.

The St. Petersburg Police Department is expected to address security concerns at a 10:30 a.m. press conference Thursday. A Pride representative will be in attendance.

You can watch the event on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook page.