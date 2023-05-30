ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police are set to give significant updates on two major cold case investigations.

While details on the updates were limited, the St. Petersburg Police Department mentioned that one case was the “‘Trunk Lady” case of 1969.

According to police, the “Trunk Murder Case” first began on Halloween 1969 when a Parks and Recreation supervisor discovered a steamer trunk while looking for oak tree seedlings behind the Oyster Bar, which is now a church on 34th Street South.

The trunk was locked, so the supervisor called the police.

When officers opened up the trunk, they found the body of a woman who was strangled to death with a “man’s Western-style Bolo tie.” The department said the body was wrapped in plastic and had injuries to the head.

The trunk found in the investigation (WFLA Photo)

The victim was described as a white woman between 25-35 years old who stood at 5 feet 9 inches and weighed 130 pounds. She was also said to have given birth before and had the impression of a ring on her left ring finger, although she had no jewelry on her.

For nearly 53 years later, police identified the victim as Sylvia June Anderson, 41, of Tuscon, Arizona.