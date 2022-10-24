ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway is scheduled to hold a press conference Tuesday morning to discuss a multi-agency task force investigation into “a violent drug ring.”

According to a Monday evening release, authorities said the ring is responsible for “millions of dollars in drug trafficking in the Tampa Bay area.”

No additional details were released. More information is expected to be revealed during Tuesday’s event, which begins at 11 a.m.

