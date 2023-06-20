ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of St. Petersburg is preparing to kick off a weekend of LGBTQ Pride events.

In a news conference on Tuesday, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway will discuss the city’s safety preparations ahead of the festivities.

Holloway will discuss event security and road closures. He is also expected to address concerns with recently-signed legislation that affects the LGBTQ community, according to a release from St. Pete police.

The St. Pete Pride Parade and Festival is the largest Pride event in Florida and one of the largest in the country. The full list of St. Pete Pride events can be found on the organization’s website.

