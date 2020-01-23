St. Pete police tech budget up for vote by City Council

Breaking News
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg City council is voting Thursday to approve $400K+ to increase police efficiency in an effort to keep the community safe.

The council is voting on if they should approve a three-year blanket purchase agreement with Environmental Systems Research Institute Incorporated, a sole source supplier for Geographic Information System software and support for the police department.

We rode along with Lieutenant Markus Hughes to talk about how technology has changed their businesses. He says this software would help him and other police officers be proactive instead of reactive because they can track crime trends on the computer.

It would cost taxpayers $147,450 a year and $442,350 in total.

Watch Christine McLarty’s full report tonight on News Channel 8

