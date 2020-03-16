St. Pete police seek missing 14-year-old boy

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old boy who went missing in the Placido Bayou neighborhood of St. Petersburg.
Chance Cooper was last seen on Sunday wearing a dark blue longsleeve shirt and dark blue shorts with a white pin stripe. He was not wearing shoes.
Cooper is 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 170 pounds, according to police. They did not provide any further information regaring his disappearance.
Those with information on his whereabouts should call 727-893-7780 or text “SPPD” and your tip to TIP-411.
