St. Pete police seek missing 14-year-old boy

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old boy who went missing in the Placido Bayou neighborhood of St. Petersburg.

Chance Cooper was last seen on Sunday wearing a dark blue longsleeve shirt and dark blue shorts with a white pin stripe. He was not wearing shoes.

Cooper is 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 170 pounds, according to police. They did not provide any further information regaring his disappearance.

Missing Boy

SPPD needs help finding a 14yo who went missing yesterday in Placido Bay.

Chance Cooper is 5ft 10in & 170lbs. He was wearing a long sleeve dark blue shirt w/ dark blue shorts w/ a white pin stripe & no shoes.

Call 727-893-7780, or text “SPPD” & ur tip to TIP-411. pic.twitter.com/QqDQXTYXNW — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) March 16, 2020

Those with information on his whereabouts should call 727-893-7780 or text “SPPD” and your tip to TIP-411.

LATEST STORIES: