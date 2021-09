ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who went missing in St. Petersburg over the weekend.

Police said Ja’Mon Wilson was last seen Saturday in the area of 6th Street and 45th Avenue South.

Smith is Black, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 727-893-7780.