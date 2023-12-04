ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Pete police are seeking help identifying a person who might know the “antique thief,” a man accused of stealing over $18,000 worth of valuables from a local antique store.

Last week, officers said the man hid in the Andrea and Friends Antique Mall, located at 2400 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street North, until it closed at 5 p.m.

While authorities continue to search for the suspect, detectives announced on Monday that two men were caught together on surveillance video shortly after the burglary occurred on Nov. 11.

Video of the person of interest and the alleged suspect can be seen below:

During the burglary, security footage captured the “antique thief” crawling around on the floor before stealing items from a display case. Officials said the man took several valuable items, including sterling silver serving pieces and vintage fountain pens worth about $18,000.

St Petersburg Police Department

St Petersburg Police Department

St Petersburg Police Department

St Petersburg Police Department

St Petersburg Police Department

The suspect is described as an older man. He’s about 6 feet tall with a heavy build, bow-legged, and walks with a “distinctive waddle.” Police said he may also be involved with other local burglaries.

According to police, the person of interest is described as an Asian man who was last seen wearing a black polo shirt, gray pants, and gray shoes. He arrived at the store in a maroon Honda Accord.

Photo courtesy of the St. Petersburg Police Department

Anyone who recognizes either or both men is asked to contact SPPD Detective Sicairos at 727-893-7780 or text “SPPD” to TIP411 along with your anonymous tip.