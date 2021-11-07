St. Pete police searching for suspect who hit, killed man in wheelchair

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are currently searching for a hit-and-run suspect that allegedly killed a man in a wheelchair.

A release from the St. Petersburg Police Department says a man in a wheelchair was hit by a vehicle around 7:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of 5th Avenue N.

According to police, the vehicle involved in the crash fled from the scene. The man was pronounced dead by first responders at the crash site.

5th Avenue will be closed in all directions from the I-275 ramp to 24th Street for the next several hours as officers investigate.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.