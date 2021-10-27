St. Pete police searching for ‘serial’ Publix shoplifter

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St. Petersburg Police Department

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives with the St. Petersburg Police Department are searching for a “serial shoplifter” who is responsible for taking items from a local Publix about a half dozen times since early August.

According to police, the suspect is a woman between 20 to 30 years of age with brown/strawberry blonde hair and tattoos on her lower calves and ankles.

The police department says she has worn a white face mask and carried a beige purse while at the Publix located at 66th Street North.

Detectives say the woman has been seen getting into the passenger side of an older model silver Mercedes Benz SUV with a damaged rear bumper.

If you have any information on this investigation, please call 727-893-7780 or text SPPD plus your tip to TIP411.

