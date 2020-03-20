St. Pete police searching for missing, endangered man

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 62-year-old man who was reported missing in St. Petersburg.
James “Jimmy” was last seen in the 3700 block of 1st Avenue North around noon Monday, wearing jean shorts and a yellow T-shirt.
Police said Shubert is considered endangered and his caregivers are concerned for his safety.
Those with information regarding his whereabouts are being asked to call police at 727-893-7780.
LATEST STORIES:
- 40 million Californians ordered to stay home to halt virus
- WATCH: Man serenades his love outside window during nursing home lockdown
- Coronavirus: Florida cases surpass 400
- Police investigating 2 shootings in Tampa; 1 dead
- LLT Academy Pledge of Allegiance