St. Pete police searching for missing, endangered man

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 62-year-old man who was reported missing in St. Petersburg.

James “Jimmy” was last seen in the 3700 block of 1st Avenue North around noon Monday, wearing jean shorts and a yellow T-shirt.

Police said Shubert is considered endangered and his caregivers are concerned for his safety.

Those with information regarding his whereabouts are being asked to call police at 727-893-7780.

