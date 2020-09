ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man.

According to police, Joseph Yard, 78 was last seen in the area of the 3400 block of 64th Street N on foot around noon.

Police say Yard is considered endangered and his family says he has medical issues and requires medication.

Police say he is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue slacks.

If you see him please call police at 727-893-7780.