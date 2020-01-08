St.Pete police searching for elderly man with memory issues

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St.Petersburg Police Department needs your help locating an elderly man who police say suffers from memory problems and does not speak English.

Detectives say, Sylvestre Guerrero, 82 was last seen in the area of 20th Street and 28th Avenue North around 5 p.m.

Guerrero is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white hat, blue jacket, green shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

Relatives say Guerrero wandered off on foot and he has no cell phone.

If you see him please call St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780.