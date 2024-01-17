Video: Teen shot during St. Pete drive-by shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police are searching for a suspect they say is wanted for attempted felony murder.

Police say on Dec. 23, 2023, around 6:17 p.m., 26-year-old Jacarius Courouthers and 18-year-old Daemond Murray opened fire on a group walking near the 1700 block of Preston St. South.

Police say the group fired shots at the two suspects, and during the exchange, a bullet entered a nearby home and struck a woman while she was sitting on her living room couch. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Murray was arrested by police on January 12 and charged with attempted felony murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities are still searching for Jacarius Courouthers. Anyone with information is asked to call St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780.