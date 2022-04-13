ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police believe the same gunman may be involved in two St. Petersburg murders.

Police said, Vernon Williams, 60, died Sunday, April 10, of a gunshot wound, in the 900 block of Melrose Avenue South. Corlenzo Williams, 24, died April 12, of a gunshot wound, in the 2900 block of 17th Avenue South.

According to St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway, both men were shot killed while walking down the street by an unknown man. The shootings were within two miles of each other.

Chief Holloway added a potential third victim came forward to report a person that drove up to them around the same time as the second shooting. When the victim noticed a weapon inside the vehicle, the victim started running and was able to get away.

The victims are unknown to each other and the shootings were unprovoked.

As of now, police can only describe the suspect as a black man driving an unknown vehicle.

“We’re assuming that the suspect is just driving down the street, spotting these people walking down the street, having a conversation with these people and shooting them,” Chief Holloway said.

Chief Holloway says the shootings are believed to all be within a two-mile radius of each other.

Anyone with information regarding either case, who wishes to remain anonymous, is eligible for a reward of up to $5000 by calling 1-800-873-TIPS.