ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a 10-year-old who never came home after school was found safe at a friend’s house after a brief search.
ORIGINAL STORY: A search is underway in St. Petersburg for a fourth-grade boy who never made it home from school on Friday.
Police say 10-year-old Kevin Josey left Campbell Park Elementary School around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. He was supposed to walk home but never arrived.
Josey is about 5-feet 2-inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds.
Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should call St. Petersburg police.
LATEST PINELLAS COUNTY NEWS:
- St. Pete 10-year-old who didn’t come home from school found safe at friend’s house
- Neighbors thrilled that street lights are back on in Dunedin
- Gigglewaters in Safety Harbor raising money for Australia through ‘Crocodile Dundee’
- Bilirakis voicing concerns for veterans amid proposed food stamp changes
- Police: Angry patient makes bomb threat at Clearwater hospital – again