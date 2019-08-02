St. Pete police search for missing dog in stolen vehicle

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a dog owner is desperately searching for her Chihuahua, which she left inside of a vehicle that was stolen in St. Petersburg.

According to police, Ruth Williams was visiting from Tennesee to attend a funeral at Bay Point Christian Church and had rented a 2018 Silver Hyundai Tuscon.

Police said Williams left her 9-year-old dog, Joy, inside of the vehicle for ten minutes while she went inside the church for a viewing. When she returned, both the dog and the vehicle were missing.

“[Joy] is a family member. She’s been with us for more than 9 years,” said Williams in an interview with 8 On Your Side.

“Anyone who’s ever had pets or has a dog knows that love. They become family members. They are special. They are as special as any family member that you have.”

Joy is as a small, black, brown and white Chihuahua mix.

The owner is offering a reward for an undisclosed amount of money for information that helps reunite her with her beloved pet.

“Our hearts are broken. We miss her so, so much,” said Williams.

Those with information are being asked to call police at 727-893-7780.

