17-year-old injured in St. Pete shooting, police say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 17-year-old was injured late Thursday morning following a shooting that took place in St. Petersburg, police say.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, a 911 call came in just after 11:50 a.m. for a report of someone that had been shot in the 600 block of 34th Avenue S.

When police arrived, officers say they found a 17-year-old victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect in custody, but police believe the victim and suspect know each other.

Detectives are speaking with possible witnesses, but are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling 727-893-7780.

Anonymous tips can also be sent by texting the letters “SPPD” and tip information to TIP411.