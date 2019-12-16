St. Pete police release new video in hopes of identifying murder suspect

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a suspect in the recent murder of Jason Carr on Dec.9.

In a newly released video by police shows surveillance video of a newer black SUV dropping off the shooting suspect before the shooting and then the same SUV picking up the suspect following the shooting.

Carr was taken to Bayfront Hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries, according to police.

If anyone has information about this case please call 727-893-7780 or you can send an anonymous message by texting “SPPD” and your tip to TIP-411.