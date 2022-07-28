ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A Seminole, Fla. man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with grand theft after allegedly stealing over $130,000 from his employer.

According to an arrest report, Jonathan Longden, 39, was accused of stealing $139,998 from his St. Petersburg employer over a two-year period. He was employed as a payroll specialist at Engage PEO, a HR outsourcing company.

Police estimated Longden created 94 fraudulent paychecks totaling $134,353 under the accounts of terminated employees, which were deposited into his personal accounts. He reportedly tried to submit another check for $5,645, which would go in his personal accounts, but his employer cancelled it.

St. Petersburg police said the stolen money was used for Longden’s expenses like rent and utilities, as well as for airfare and the purchase of baseball cards.

Longden reportedly admitted to stealing the money, citing financial hardships. Police said he was paid an approximate salary of $101,918 while committing the alleged thefts.

A mugshot for Longden was not available at the time of publishing. He was being held on a $50,000 bond in the Pinellas County Jail, but has since bonded out.