St. Pete police officer retires following 32 years of service

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A decorated St. Petersburg Police officer signed off for the last time before retiring.

After 32 years working in multiple areas of the St. Petersburg Police Department, Doug Weaver signed off for the final time on Wednesday.

Weaver was named the 2011 Officer of the Year after he entered a house four times during a gun battle with an armed fugitive. He used his seasoned SWAT skills and strength to rescue fellow officers while risking his own life.

Congratulations Officer Weaver, and enjoy your retirement.