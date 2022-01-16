St. Pete police officer rescues monkey, dog in the same day

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg Police officer had an interesting day in the field when she rescued a little monkey and dog during the same shift.

According to a tweet from the St. Pete Police, the officer first found the dog wandering on the street near 9 Ave N. and Tyrone Blvd N.

The pup got to ride in the back of the officer’s cruiser before he was sent to the St. Petersburg Animal Hospital. A few hours later, officers said he was reunited with his owner.

Later in the day, photos show the same officer rescuing a little monkey near 5th Ave N. & 64th St.

“Lil guy probably had a run in with a dog and was so scared!” a second St. Pete Police tweet read. “We turned him over to @MyFWC.”

The monkey’s owner has yet to be located.