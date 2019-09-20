St. Pete police offer accused of sending/receiving child porn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg Patrol Officer Matthew Enhoffer is accused of trading pornographic images of children as young as four-year-old, using social media, text messages and his computer.

Officer Matthew Enhoffer received the “Medal of Valor” in 2015. Now he’s facing years in prison.

Hours after his arrest, 33-year-old Matthew Enhoffer walked out of federal court in Tampa. A judge ordered no internet, no smartphone, and he has to wear an ankle monitor.

“If you walk this hallway right now, you see these officers with their heads down, because it hurts,” said St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway.

Holloway, seen here delivering the “Medal of Valor” to Officer Matthew Enhoffer in 2015, has harsh words for him now. “Today Officer Enhoffer tarnished our badge. The allegations against him is very serious,” said the Chief.

Spelled out in a nine-page complaint, Federal Investigators described image after image, they say they found, either sent by Enhoffer or contained on a computer they seized during a raid at his home.

“You know, we’re talking about kids here and if this allegation is true, don’t want em here,” said Chief Holloway.

In 2015, Chief Holloway beamed with pride over an incident where Officer Enhoffer saved another officer during a shooting.

“He did a great job that day. He protected one of his brothers that was in harm’s way and then today he took that away” said Chief Holloway.

The Chief worries, the community may see officers in a different light.

“Don’t paint us all the same way. That we’re all good people. We’re all gonna protect” he said.

Enhoffer is on unpaid administrative leave following an investigation. Police are going over his cases to see if any are compromised.