St. Pete police: Man charged with first-degree murder for death of 5-year-old daughter

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department has charged a man with first-degree murder for the death of his 5-year-old daughter.

According to police, the 5-year-old girl died from her injuries sustained last week after St. Petersburg police said she suffered severe head trauma and was found unconscious inside her home.

Detectives arrested William Green, 32, on two counts of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm.

Doctors later determined that the girl’s injuries to her body were “fresh” and noted that she also had scarring all over her body which included bite marks.

Police say Green was the only adult caregiver in the home during the time the child was injured and there were no other children in the house.

Green is now facing an additional felony of first-degree murder and neglect of a child with great bodily harm.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be filed.