St. Pete police: Man arrested for hiding cell phone, recording people in work bathroom

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man has been arrested for using his cell phone to record people using the staff restroom at his workplace, St. Petersburg police say.

According to police, a worker was using the employee bathroom and noticed a phone was taped under the sink with the camera facing toward the toilets.

Investigators were able to determine the phone belonged to 30-year-old Julin Nichols.

He had been employed in the cafeteria in the Lew Williams Center for Early Learning, which is run by R’Club, for one month.

Police are unsure how many victims Nichols recorded.

An investigation is ongoing.

