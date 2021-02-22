St. Pete police: Man arrested after 5-year-old taken to hospital with head trauma, bites marks, scars

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 5-year-old St. Pete girl is in stable condition Monday after St. Petersburg police said she suffered severe head trauma in a child abuse case.

Police were called to assist fire rescue in St. Pete at 1:44 a.m. Monday for a call to assist the child who police say suffered a head injury.

Doctors later determined that the girl’s injuries to her body were “fresh” and noted that she also had scarring all over her body which included bite marks.

Detectives arrested William Green, 32, on two counts of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm.

Police say Green was the only adult caregiver in the home during the time the child was injured and there were no other children in the house.