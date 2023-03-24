ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police said they made an arrest after a woman was stabbed to death and left in an alleyway last week.

Detectives said they charged Tommy Gene Stephens, 52, with the murder of Jona Waller, 34. Police said Stephens is charged with second-degree murder.

On March 17, investigators said Stephens met Waller in the alley south of 37th Street North. They said Stephens stabbed Waller and killed her. Waller’s body was found later that afternoon.

Stephens was arrested and located on Friday.