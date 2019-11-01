St. Pete police looking for parking meter vandal

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for a suspect who vandalized over 50 city parking meters.
Police say someone vandalized dozens of parking meters with spray foam sealant. This caused roughly $10,000 to $12,000 worth of damage. Some meters were damaged beyond repair.
The first incident happened Oct. 27 in the 600 block of Central Avenue sometime between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Police say 27 meters were damaged at this time.
The second incident happened Friday in the 400 block of Central Avenue between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. At this time, 26 meters were damaged.
If you have any information on either incident or know who the suspect may be, please call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.
