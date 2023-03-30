PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are searching for a 2-year-old boy after his mother was found dead in her St. Petersburg apartment on Thursday.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the body of 20-year-old Pashun Jeffery was discovered at the Lincoln Shores Apts., located at 11601 4th Street North. around 2:30 p.m. by apartment staff.

Her 2-year-old son Taylen Mosley is missing. An Amber Alert was issued minutes after authorities first reported him missing.

2-year-old Taylen Mosley (St. Petersburg Police Department)

“Our first priority now is to find her missing 2-year-old son,” said St. Petersburg Police Public Information Manager Yolanda Fernandez. “He is missing. No family member has him that we can find. Even though we are investigating her murder, our first priority is to find Taylen.”

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and numerous off-duty investigators were called in to help search for Taylen.

“We have all hands on deck. We have every detective that we have in-house doing double shifts. Everyone is coming in to try to search the complex and try to find this child,” Fernandez said. “The longer he is missing, the more difficult this gets. We need to find this child.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Petersburg Police.

