St. Pete police look for man accused of hitting motel employee, stealing envelope filled with money

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is being sought after he allegedly hit a St. Pete hotel employee before stealing an envelope filled with money.

The incident occurred on July 1 at a motel in the 6800 block of Central Avenue.

The St. Petersburg Police Department released surveillance video showing the man leaving the area and tucking the envelope in his waistband.

Those who recognize the man are encouraged to call the St. Petersburg Police Department’s non-emergency line at 727-893-7780.

