St. Pete police justify officers actions in shooting death, add new protocols following ‘failures’

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Pete’s Police Chief is standing by his officer’s choice to fire a weapon that ultimately killed a man.

However, he tells 8 On Your Side he belives the system that got his officer into the situation is flawed, so he’s making changes.

The sister of the man shot and killed sent 8 On Your Side a statement that reads in part “If the police had been trained appropriately my brother would still be alive.”

Statement from Debra Haarsma

“The officer had to fight for her life, so she survived that. It’s unfortunate that someone was killed. But I look at the report and go, what caused us to be dispatched there? As you go through the report you can see some failures. The first failure I see is the system failed the deceased,” Chief Anthony Holloway said.

Because of this incident, Chief Holloway says there are now three new protocols that went into effect:

Officers will get a computer alert about everyone in an apartment/condo complex

If it’s a mental health call a sergeant will be notified so they could respond in addition

Officers will receive mental health first aid training

In addition to these three protocols, the Community Assistance Liaison program starts in January.

In the report, first issued by Pinellas County’s Use of Deadly Force Task Force, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the shooting was justified but should have been handled differently.

“It’s my conclusion that this matter should have been handled as a mental health call and not a criminal matter involving a minor petit theft,” Gualtieri wrote.

On Aug. 7, Officer Alison Savarese responded to a report of a neighbor dispute at the French Quarter Condos at 4050 4th Street North about lawn furniture.

As the officer was investigating, detectives said 55-year-old Jeffrey Haarsma left his home on the second floor. Savarese went up the stairs to speak with him, and he reportedly approached her in an “aggressive manner.”

“I was 15 feet away, looked like he was trying to throw her off the balcony and then they wrestled to the ground and he was holding her, choking her, that’s when she shot,” said Myers.

Neighbor David Myers said he knew Haarsma had mental health issues and said he was there the nigh tit happened and saw the whole thing.

“The police officer didn’t have an option,” Myers said. “I don’t possibly see how it could have happened another way! If this would have went on longer he would have tossed his neighbor over the balcony,” Myers said.

According to the official report when the officer tried to detain him, Haarsma allegedly shoved her backward, then a struggle ensued on the ground. Haarsma allegedly grabbed her throat and squeezed it, and started tugging her belt. The officer said she could not breathe.

In fear for her life, detectives say Officer Savarese fired two shots at Haarsma. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Dr. Nancy Silva, a psychotherapist, treated Haarsma for more than a decade. Normally, she’s not permitted to speak about patients, but Haarsma’s family members allowed her to do so in this case.

“I’m disappointed that he wasn’t Baker Acted, that it wasn’t approached that way,” Dr. Silva said. “I think it’s really, really important to get a system in place to make sure that never happens again.”

“I certainly understand his neighbors being frustrated with him. Mental illness is not always a sympathetic condition in people, so if you have to live nextdoor to someone it could be difficult and I understand that,” Silva said.

She believes if she had been there that day, she might have been able to speak with him and get him the help he needed. She said she recently spoke with Haarsma’s sister Debra who is devastated.

“She’s saying I can’t get over this, i’m devestated, it never should have happened. It was over $60 worth of lawn furniture!,” Dr.Silva said recalling her phone call with Debra.

The family of Haarsma set up a GoFundMe Page for funeral expenses.

St.Pete police have an internal investigation underway. Chief Holloway says Officer Savarese has been cleared and is now back to work.