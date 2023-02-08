ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police are investigating a suspicious death that happened Tuesday night.

Officers were called to a home near 17th Street S. and 19th Ave. S. to investigate an unattended death.

After the medical examiner determined the 43-year-old man suffered upper body trauma, St. Pete police decided to continue investigating the death as a homicide.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers.