ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police are investigating a Thursday morning house fire that they believe is suspicious.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to the home, located at 2101 30th Avenue North, at around 5:30 a.m.

The house was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, according to a spokesperson for the fire department. Firefighters found a person standing outside of the home with minor injuries and they were transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

“Upon further investigation, the fire is believed to be suspicious and an investigation is underway,” St. Pete police said in a media release.

