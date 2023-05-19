ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police are investigating a Thursday morning house fire that they believe is suspicious.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to the home, located at 2101 30th Avenue North, at around 5:30 a.m.

The house was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, according to a spokesperson for the fire department. Firefighters found a person standing outside of the home with minor injuries and they were transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

  • (WFLA)
  • (WFLA)
  • (WFLA)
  • (WFLA)

“Upon further investigation, the fire is believed to be suspicious and an investigation is underway,” St. Pete police said in a media release.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.