ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that involved a Pinellas County deputy.
Police said the shooting happened in the area of 46th Avenue North and 74th Street North.
Because the incident involved a Pinellas County deputy, the St. Petersburg Police Department is the lead agency instead.
At this time, it is not known who was injured in the shooting.
