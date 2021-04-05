St. Pete police investigate deadly Easter Sunday night shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are investigating an Easter Sunday night shooting that killed one woman and injured two others.

The shooting occurred near the Wildwood Park area around 10:50 p.m. Sunday night. St. Pete police said a large group was gathered near the park when gunfire broke out.

Emily Grot, a 35-year-old mother of two was killed. A man and teenager were also injured. This comes just days after city leaders pleaded with the community following the death of another young mother, K’Mia Simmons.

“Now we have 13 that have lost their life to gun violence in the city of St. Petersburg and in all of last year we had 15,” St. Pete Police Department Public Information Officer Yolanda Fernandez said.

Investigators are now working to figure out what led to the shooting.

“Three completely separate people and again this just wasn’t a random shooting, we believe the shooting was target, but clearly it wasn’t them,” added Fernandez.

Fernandez tells 8 On Your Side there will be increased police presence in the areas where recent shootings have occurred, plus Chief Anthony Holloway is meeting with different community groups to see ho they can help solve this issue in the city