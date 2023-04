ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police said they are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy.

Police said they were called to a home on Shore Acres Boulevard Northeast around 8 a.m. Thursday to investigate a death.

Investigators said they found the 16-year-old deceased in his home.

Detectives said they are working to determine what led to the boy’s death.

St. Pete police said there is no danger to the public.